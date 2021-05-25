Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn't Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding

Blake Shelton has a reason for why he hasn't been too hands-on when it comes to planning his upcoming wedding to fiancée Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton believes it's for the best if his role is minimal in planning his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani

The 44-year-old country star spoke to USA Today on Monday, May 23, where he explained that his fiancée is more than happy to call the shots for their wedding after the couple got engaged in October after five years together. 

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Blake said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"

He continued, "I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

The current coach of The Voice also quipped that his idea of a perfect wedding meal might be quite different from the one envisioned by the 51-year-old No Doubt singer. 

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he claimed. "French fries, chicken tenders—you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

In fact, he said he is also happy to leave his sartorial choices up to the "Cool" vocalist, which was perhaps proven over the weekend as Gwen was weeding out his closet

"I never pick my own clothes unless I'm doing one of these FaceTime calls with you, and I put on a cap and shirt," Blake told the publication. "But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for The Voice. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

This follows Gwen telling Seth Meyers last month that she foresees the couple having a small ceremony attended primarily by relatives.

"I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians," she predicted. "It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

