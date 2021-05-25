Why Princess Diana Loved This Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt So Much

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are almost too many Princess Diana fashion moments to count. Her wedding gown was nothing short of epic. Of course, there's that infamous "revenge dress" following her split from Prince Charles. Even the outfits she wore after giving birth to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry became instantly iconic. Even her casual attire made an impact. Many people remember the Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt she wore in the 1990s when she was en route her gym for a workout. And that's because she wore that same sweatshirt many times. Sure, she liked it, but it was actually much more strategic than that. She intentionally repeated the outfit in an attempt to decrease the value of paparazzi shots.

During a 2018 episode of Yahoo's The Royal Box, Princess Diana's trainer Jenni Rivett recalled, "I remember one of her strategies was that she was going to wear the same Virgin sweatshirt every single session." Of course, the world was still just as interested in Diana, but her plan was rather clever. And, ironically enough, her attempt to quell the attention she received actually resulted in yet another legendary look.

Who would have ever thought that a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt would become so fashionable? But, then again, that was (and still is) the influence of Princess Diana. Even if you're not avoiding the paparazzi, you can sport a very similar sweatshirt as the late royal. We found a very similar one on Etsy for just $35.