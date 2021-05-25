Travis Barker Gets Candid About Being "Haunted" By Memories of Near-Fatal Plane Crash

Watch : Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life"

In his words, Travis Barker became known as "that dude who survived a plane crash" in the blink of an eye.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Travis opened up about his experience with PTSD and survivor's guilt as the last remaining survivor of a deadly plane accident that took place in September 2008.

The Blink-182 drummer and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were returning home from a show in South Carolina when their plane's tires blew during takeoff. The fiery crash killed assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still and the two pilots. Through Travis escaped with AM, he experienced third-degree burns over much of his body. And about a year later, AM died of an accidental drug overdose.

This week, Travis, 45, explained that he barely slept for weeks after he returned from the hospital to treat his burns.

The musician, who sought therapy for months, said, "I was dark... I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it."