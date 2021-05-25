Montana Yao Calls Out Larsa Pippen's "Embarrassing" Behavior After Malik Beasley's Public Apology

Montana Yao is "not holding back" in her latest comments about Larsa Pippen's short-lived relationship with Malik Beasley.
Montana, who shares a 2-year-old son named Makai with Malik, writes in a May 24 Instagram Story post that the media personality's "threats" have done nothing but get her "hot," and now she's revealing how she truly feels about Larsa.
"I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already," Montana shares. "Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma'am had the nerve to talk all that s--t to me as if I was wrong?"
Montana continues, "First of all we as women don't claim you, you wouldn't know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran thru blow up doll."
The single mom then claims Larsa alerted the paparazzi whenever she and Malik stepped out in public, which Montana calls "sad and lame af."
"You need clout that bad at your age? Like I'll be damned if I'm walking around behaving like that lin 23 years," Montana says. "smdh and I'll really be damned to EVER embarass my children like that SHEEESH. Like GOOO SPEND TIME WITH YO KIDS!"
Additionally, Montana claims Larsa told media outlets that she ended her relationship with Malik this past April in order to avoid looking like she keeps "getting passed around like a hot potatoe [sic]." She remarks, "Cmon now let's stop putting lies out there haven't you learned at your age they backfire?"
Moreover, Montana says Larsa tried to "trap" Malik, revealing Larsa allegedly took Malik to fertility clinics when they were dating. Montana "Are you crazy? You barely even spend time with the kid you already have and you want more?"
In her final comments addressed to Larsa, Montana writes, "You're embarrassing and woman to woman you should probably tap out now cause you really going out bad. All those fillers and surgery can't fix that insecure soul. Go work on yourself, read a book, something to better your life while you still have the time..."
On another slide, Montana thanks her ex for apologizing, as she acknowledges, "It's hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly so its really appreciated."
Montana writes that Malik's remorseful statement is appreciated because if her son ever "looks back on all of this one day," he will see that his father
publicly apologized."
"This is a step forward in healing for me and also having Malik be a part of Makai's life because he does deserve to have a father in his life and one who loves him," she concludes. "At the end of the day we are both Makai's parents so I am praying for his sake we can all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise him with love, respect and happiness on both sides."
Meanwhile, on Larsa's Instagram Story, she writes that she could "spend the day going back and forth" about the subject, "but woman to woman I would never do that, especially over a man."
Larsa then adds that she will continue to give Montana and Malik "free press," along with some "advice."
"Here's the truth about MALIK: 1. When I thought about him and how he treated your child he's not the type Of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny is child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man," she claims. "2. He cried entirely too much. 3. He's cheap, but then again you never saw any alimony so you already know that."
Larsa additionally claims Malik was a "clout chaser," who pursued her "relentlessly."
As for Montana's comments about Larsa embarrassing her children, the media personality responds by saying that her "beautiful children... will never have to read about how their father didn't claim them."
Larsa finishes her statement by promoting her new Only Fans account, where she says people can learn "the truth."
On Sunday, May 23, Malik issued a statement to Instagram in which he acknowledged how "childish" his fling with Larsa was. He wrote, "I ain't looking to be judged I'm looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did."
When Malik and Larsa first started dating last fall, a source close to Larsa told E! News that she thought Malik was separated from Montana. "She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the insider explained at the time.
Shortly after Larsa's romance with Malik went public, Montana took the initiative and filed for divorce.
Larsa reiterated that she thought they were broken up on Instagram, writing, "I've been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I've been linked to a few guys my entire life so don't sit here and paint a picture of me that isn't true."
However, Montana said this was "100 percent false."
"Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there," Montana clapped back. "I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."