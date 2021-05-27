Ariana GrandeFriendsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's Home Makeover Will Leave You Motivated to Transform Your Space

New mom and Peloton instructor Robin Arzón recently partnered with Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm to transform her New York City home.

By Mike Vulpo May 27, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Daily DealsTransformationCelebrity Shopping

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Robin Arzón's latest transformation may not be what you expect.

Many Americans know the Shut Up and Run author as one of Peloton's most beloved head instructors who can motivate just about anyone to break a sweat and turn up the resistance. But away from the gym, Peloton's Vice President of Fitness Programming has been hard at work transforming her New York City space.

With help from Pottery Barn Kids, Robin and her husband Drew Butler were able to create a special nursery for their newborn daughter Athena Amelia Arzón-Butler. As Robin explained, "We wanted a room that didn't feel overly ‘kiddie' and worked with the rest of the home."

But wait, there's more!

The couple also worked with West Elm for an overall home makeover. What came next was a chic house perfect for visits with family and close friends. 

photos
Sweatin' With the Stars

"A welcoming space to entertain was important because we are all about family first," the couple shared. "We also incorporated pieces from our travels and a bit of bohemian chic in the decor." 

So, who's curious to see the final results? Keep scrolling to see the home makeover and shop some of the unique pieces chosen by Robin and Drew. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Welcome Home

When Robin Arzón and Drew Butler became parents, they worked with Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm to transform her family's home in New York City. Get ready to be wowed!

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Making Memories

When it's time for a bedtime story, Robin chose inspirational books, including Finding Kindness and You Matter

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Wonderful World

When mom and dad find themselves rocking their baby to sleep, the phoenix rocking chair & ottoman will come in very handy. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Sleep Tight

In addition to a crib, Robin and her husband opted for a toddler bed conversion for when their baby becomes a bit older. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Thinking Things Through

"Invest in pieces that allow you to stay organized," Robin explained to E! News. "The dresser doubles as a changing table and we made sure that each piece has a dual purpose. The closet has extra rods for double hanging. The day bed is a trundle for when family visits."

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
There's More!

While Robin and Drew nailed the nursery, they also transformed a few spaces in the rest of the house. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Picture Perfect Views

This beautiful dining table will allow guests to enjoy meals with a stunning view of the city. As for Robin's favorite piece in the house, it may just be the globe chandeliers

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Ultimate Getaway

Wanna get away? Robin's bedroom, furnished by West Elm, looks like the perfect place to rest and relax. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Work of Art

Lucky guests can sit back and relax in one of the two book nook armchairs that are also available in light pink and blue colors. 

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Break Time

In order to meet Robin's goal of creating a modern, glam space with a monochromatic color palette, the couple chose pieces that matched their views of the city.

Landon Vonderschmidt, West Elm & Pottery Barn Kids
Welcome In

Make sure not to spill! You would hate to make a mess on the distressed ensi rug.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Like Dad in New Pic

2

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy While Tanning in Cute PDA Pics

3

Watch Chris Pratt Crack Joke About Katherine's Breasts—and Regret It

4

Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is a "Little Swimmer" in New Video Update

5
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning B-Day Gift

Latest News

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning B-Day Gift

See Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's Mom-Approved Home Makeover

See JoJo Siwa Ditch Her Signature Bow for an Extra Special Occasion

Why Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Won’t Be Doing Press During French Open

Go Crazy with the Prince Estate x Urban Decay Capsule Collection

Read Tyler Cameron's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His Late Mom Andrea

Could These Friends Gifts BE Any More Perfect?