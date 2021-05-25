Have a Nice Trip With the Psychedelic Print Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Get your flare pants and groovy prints ready because the '70s are calling!

Recently, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Lizzo proved that psychedelic prints are taking over this summer! Whether it's a bodycon dress, top or pants, the trend encourages everyone get out of sweatpants in a bold, playful way.

We've rounded up styles from PrettyLittleThing, Nordstrom and more to help you rock the celeb-loved print on every budget.