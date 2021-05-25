The Bold Type's Aisha Dee & Nikohl Boosheri Tease What's Next for Kat & Adena

Is Kadena end game?

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Aisha Dee and Nikohl Boosheri teased what's to come for the beloved couple in the final season of The Bold Type. While the two characters aren't currently an item on the Freeform hit, the season five trailer certainly teased a possible reunion for Kat and Adena.

So, when we sat down with Aisha and Nikohl to discuss the series' final season we had to ask about their characters' romantic fate. Although the twosome didn't spoil anything, they did assure us that Kadena will be getting closer.

"Where Kat and Adena left off is we start to see this beautiful, creative collaboration and partnership start to develop," Nikohl told E! News. "And we get to see, like, the next chapter of that journey and get to see them both grow into activists."

Per Nikohl, viewers will watch as the on-again, off-again couple "take on causes together" and "maneuver that in a whole new way."