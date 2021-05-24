Kate Middleton Gives a Nod to Princess Diana With Bold Blue Outfit in Scotland

Princess Diana's memory lives on in more ways than one.
Her daughter in law, Kate Middleton, continues to keep the Princess of Wales' memory alive through fashion and accessories. More often than not, the Duchess of Cambridge makes a subtle nod to Diana by wearing her jewelry, but most recently, Kate recreated an entire look from 1992.
As Hello! magazine pointed out, Princess Diana wore an all-blue ensemble comprised of a blazer and long skirt for an engagement that took place on September 9, 1992. At the time, the royal was visiting The Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, England, where she was accompanied by her sister, Lady Sarah McCorqoudale.
Fast forward nearly 30 years later to Kate and Prince William's visit to Turning Point Scotland's center on Monday, May 24. Kate wore a Zara blazer and Hope skirt in a similar shade of blue, as well as simple gold jewelry.
The only difference from Diana's outfit were the shoes. Rather than matching her heels to the rest of her ensemble, Kate opted for a pair of tan pumps.
Otherwise, Kate's double-breasted blazer and pleated skirt perfectly mirrored Diana's 1992 outfit, right down to the gold buttons.
Scotland holds a lot of meaning for Kate and William, as it's where they first met while attending college at St. Andrews University. Additionally, Prince William shared that he was in Scotland when he learned his mother had perished in a car accident in 1997.
He spoke about the tragic revelation during the opening ceremony of the General Assembly for The Church of Scotland. The now-38-year-old father of three recalled, "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk [church] that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors."
"As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he continued. "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Scotland comes after the BBC released the findings of their investigation into Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview.
On Thursday, May 20, the BBC said they found Martin Bashir acted deceitfully when he showed the Princess of Wales' brother Earl Charles Spencer fake bank statements in an attempt to secure the interview. Bashir has since left the news outlet.
Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, went on to release statements that were critical of the interview, with William writing that it "was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."
In his own statement, Harry wrote, "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."