Inside Ben Affleck’s “Huge Effort” to Win Over “Smitten” Jennifer Lopez All Over Again

Watch : Ben Affleck Takes Red Eye to Visit Jennifer Lopez in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are picking up right where they left off!

The new It couple, who ended their engagement in 2004, have rekindled their romance with secretive reunions in Los Angeles, Montana and, now, Miami. What's changed in the last 17 years? Apparently, Ben has really stepped up his game.

Over the weekend, the Gone Girl star took a redeye flight to the Florida hotspot and went straight to J.Lo's house for some down time together.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Hustlers actress has been "really busy" flying back and forth from L.A. to Miami for work. When the Argo actor joined her this weekend, it seemingly proved he is making their newly-revived relationship a priority.

"Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort," the insider shares. "J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."