Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Consider Moving in Together as Romance Takes "Serious" Turn

Don't underestimate this Bachelor Nation love story.
Just weeks after Matt James confirmed he is giving his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell another chance, the pair appears to be stronger than ever as they kick off a romantic summer.
"Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day," a source close to Matt exclusively told E! News. "They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit."
Just last week, the pair was spotted enjoying the sandy beaches of Miami. They also enjoyed quality time in Orange County, Calif. while working on their relationship.
In the future, those close to the couple wouldn't be surprised if both Matt and Rachael make the East Coast their primary home. As our source explained, "They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city, so it would work out well."
"They are both taking it slow, but have talked about moving in together," the insider added. "It is an option they are considering, but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress."
It's a major step for a couple who captivated audiences during the most recent season of The Bachelor. During the March finale, millions watched Matt give his final rose to the graphic designer.
But soon after, Matt called off the relationship altogether after racially insensitive photos of his girlfriend resurfaced online. Rachael would later apologize for her past actions.
"Matt is truly in love with her," our source explained. "They have a special bond and have really turned a leaf in their relationship."
And while Matt may wish his romance was a bit more private now that his season of The Bachelor is over, the ABC reality star understands that the continued interest comes with the territory.
"It is what it is," Matt previously told E! News. "You're on a TV show and that's the reality of it. It was a great life experience and I'm really excited about what's next and a lot of impactful things that I'm working [on] in the community."