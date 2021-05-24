Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was Paid More on All My Children Even With "No Acting Experience"

"It's bothered me ever since," the actress shared. "I've earned everything I've had over the course of 30 years of working for the same company, whereas I think that men still don't have an understanding of how hard women have to work to have the opportunity to say this statement that I'm saying right now."

The former soap opera star's career began with her breakout role as Hayley Vaughn on the ABC soap opera, All My Children in 1990. She played the role for an impressive 12 years before leaving the series in 2002, but stayed with the network to co-host Live! With Regis & Kelly.

