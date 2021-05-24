Why Emily Blunt Doesn't Want Her Kids to Know Mom and Dad John Krasinski Are Famous

Watch : Emily Blunt Preaches the Importance of Dreaming Big

Don't use this f-word in Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's house!

While many pop culture fans know the pair as two famous Hollywood actors, both parents are trying their best to keep their fame on the down-low around their daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Emily reflected on a recent day where her eldest child posed an interesting question.

"Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?'" Emily recalled to the publication. "And I'd never heard her…we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."

"Someone at school had clearly said it," the 38-year-old actress continued. "I was like, ‘Um…not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, ‘Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird."