Why Jana Kramer Almost Changed Her Mind Before Serving Mike Caussin With Divorce Papers

A month after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is reflecting on the night he learned their marriage was no more.
During a new episode of her Whine Down podcast, the mom of two likened herself to coming off of a drug after the former Washington Redskins tight end was served divorce papers outside of their home. Describing the sequence of events that unfolded, Jana and her friend Kathryn recalled being at the house while Mike was putting their kids to bed. At the time, Mike had already been out of the house for less than a week and Jana wanted to serve him the papers that day, but didn't know where he was staying. Since she was not allowed to serve them to him herself, they had an independent party serve him the divorce papers outside the house.
Knowing what was about to happen, Jana was crying in their bedroom and Mike, unaware of what was ahead, wanted to see her, but Kathryn asked him to leave instead. "I wanted him so badly to come in that room," Jana said, "and hold me and love me and tell me he's sorry and give me that hit because I needed it so bad."
In fact, she wanted to stop the papers from being served altogether. "All I wanted to do honestly in that moment was to run out and say, 'Never mind, never mind, never mind. Guy, go away. Mike, come here,'" she said. "Literally that's what I wanted to do because that was the addict in me being like the second he gets those papers, it's done and I can't go back to that person anymore because that's for me, whenever I filed, I was done. I can't go back from that. How can you?" she said. "For me that was just something that was—I was very careful in never actually filing."
Ultimately, he did get served at his truck outside. Jana noted she officially signed their divorce paperwork last week. "That was the hardest of all the days," she said, getting choked up, "just seeing the signatures and it not being what I want and what I wanted for my family. That was a very hard day."
The One Tree Hill alum called Mike after signing and told him, "I know I wasn't a perfect wife, but I would have fought forever for this family and for you."
"From here on out," Jana said to Mike, "I'm going to stop with the 'why' and the 'hows' 'cause now I have to move on."