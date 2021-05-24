Actually, Teddi Mellencamp Will Be on the New Season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List
On an all-new episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp teased her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans haven't seen the last of Teddi Mellencamp.

On the Monday, May 24 episode of Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, the former Bravo personality caught up with Kyle Richards and teased her upcoming appearance in season 11. While answering listener questions, Teddi was hesitant to answer whether she had returned to RHOBH in a guest capacity.

Thankfully, pal and longtime RHOBH star Kyle was happy to answer for the podcast host. "Yes, well obviously," Paris Hilton's aunt commented. "I mean, I had to drag you, but you did."

Initially, Teddi remained tight-lipped about the cameo, coyly adding, "You'll have to see."

As Kyle revealed that "it took some convincing" to get Teddi to return, the accountability coach confirmed she "was there" when cameras were rolling. As E! News readers well know, back in September, Teddi announced she was leaving RHOBH after three seasons.

"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," Teddi shared at the time on Instagram. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed.  Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."

Per Teddi, she was saddened by the news as she developed "strong relationships" with the cast and crew. Despite no longer having her diamond, Teddi has remained close with Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

Most recently, the group enjoyed a boozy girls' night. Alongside a pic of the ladies holding hands, Erika wrote, "Bonded forever. Foxes. Don't bet against us…."

Lisa expressed a similar sentiment next to a different group photo, writing, "Grateful, Buzzed and Happy. ok fine...drunk."

As for when Teddi's cameo will occur this season? You're just gonna have to tune in to see.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

