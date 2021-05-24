See Pink, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Rock Their 2021 Billboard Music Awards Portraits

Watch : Best BBMAs 2021 Fashion: Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, Drake & More

Lights, camera, slay!

At Sunday night's star-studded 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Hollywood's biggest stars came out to play as the annual award show celebrated the very best in multiple musical genres.

Whether presenting a well-deserved award or performing in front of a live audience, this year's famous attendees dressed to impress for their fun night out at the Microsoft Theater on May 23. And while posing on the red carpet is always cool, many guests were also able to hang backstage and participate in a portrait photo shoot.

Machine Gun Kelly rocked a black tongue and showed off his black manicure perfected by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce.

As for presenter Gabrielle Union, she worked the camera as she showed off her Prada dress and BVLGARI jewelry. As for her glam, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims used GHD tools to keep the actress' tresses looking perfect all night long. "We wanted the look to feel young and fresh," he explained. "The flip was an added flirty detail to the final look." Nailed it!