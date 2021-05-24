Timothée Chalamet to Star in Willy Wonka Origin Story

Watch : Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish & More to Co-Chair 2021 Met Gala

Talk about some sweet news!

Timothée Chalamet is set to play a young Willy Wonka in the Warner Bros. and Roald Dahl Story Co.'s Wonka, his rep confirmed to E! News on May 24.

According to Deadline, which was first to break the news, the movie will focus on the beloved character's life before he opened his famous chocolate factory. And while Chalamet's performances are always a treat, sources tell the outlet the Oscar-nominated star will be taking his performance a step further by showcasing his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers.

Paul King will direct the movie, Deadline continues, based on a screenplay he wrote with Simon Farby. David Heyman, Luke Kelly, Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire are among the producers.

Chalamet isn't the first actor to play Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder played the chocolatier in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character first appeared in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.