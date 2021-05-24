Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List
Timothée Chalamet to Star in Willy Wonka Origin Story

Timothée Chalamet is playing a young Willy Wonka in a new movie. Some more sweet news? He's reportedly singing and dancing in the film, too!

Talk about some sweet news!

Timothée Chalamet is set to play a young Willy Wonka in the Warner Bros. and Roald Dahl Story Co.'s Wonka, his rep confirmed to E! News on May 24.

According to Deadline, which was first to break the news, the movie will focus on the beloved character's life before he opened his famous chocolate factory. And while Chalamet's performances are always a treat, sources tell the outlet the Oscar-nominated star will be taking his performance a step further by showcasing his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers.

Paul King will direct the movie, Deadline continues, based on a screenplay he wrote with Simon Farby. David Heyman, Luke Kelly, Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire are among the producers.

Chalamet isn't the first actor to play Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder played the chocolatier in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character first appeared in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

It's certainly been a busy time for Chalamet. In addition to gearing up for Wonka, he's getting ready for the release of Dune, which is set to premiere in October and features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and more stars.

The Call Me by Your Name alum is also set to appear in The French Dispatch along with Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Don Arnold/WireImage

But that's not all. According to Deadline, Chalamet also acts in Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl StreepCate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley, as well as in Bones & All.

