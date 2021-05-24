Emily in Paris Adds 3 New Cast Members for Season 2—Including a New Love Interest

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

This announcement may cause some Emily in Paris fans to spill their champere.

As Netflix's fall 2020 breakout hit continues filming its second season, some new details have dropped on who Emily Cooper will be saying "Bonjour!" to when the show makes its highly anticipated return.

As fans likely recall, the season one finale left off with the Chicago transplant (Lily Collins) learning hunky chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is staying in Paris after all, thanks in part to Antoine Lambert (William Abadie), who invested in his restaurant. Adding more complication to the mix, Gabriel's ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) gave the impression she wasn't exactly out of the picture, either.

With Emily's love life very much up in the De L'Heure-perfumed air, Netflix revealed a new man is heading her way: Alfie. Played by Scream Queens alum Lucien Laviscount, Alfie is described as a "sarcastic and charming cynic" who "works to live," according to a press release. A London native working for a U.K. bank in Paris, the 30-year-old refuses to assimilate into French culture. "He enjoys teasing Emily," the announcement noted. "They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more." Cue some eyebrow raises.