Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Comment Claiming She Didn't Send Christine Quinn a Baby Gift

Chrishell Stause is so over "random" accusations about her life. Which is why, after reading a comment about her relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn, she took to her Instagram to set the record straight.

As fans of the Netflix series may know, Chrishell and Christine have had a tense relationship for years, both on and off camera. They were even nominated for Best Fight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. And after Chrishell recently posted a photo from a dinner with her co-workers, including Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, one fan decided to call out the group.

"I can't believe none of you guys took pictures with Christine at the MTV awards," the comment began, "then don't even send her flowers or anything for her baby?"

While Christine, who welcomed a son on May 15, walked solo on the award show red carpet, there's a reason for that, Chrishell explained. "She came late and I did send a gift," she replied. "You need to calm down on people's lives if you are just guessing random things. Jeeze."