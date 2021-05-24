Selfies, PDA and More Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Talk about a hit!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23. And from the star-studded red carpet and guest list to the incredible performances and honorees, the night was filled with memorable moments.

Nick Jonas hosted the big event and performed double duty by rocking out with his fellow JoBros Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the ceremony. Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Duran Duran, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd were among the other artists to take the stage, as well.

Speaking of The Weeknd, the 31-year-old singer took home the most trophies of the night, sweeping in 10 categories and bringing his career total to 19 BBMAs so far. In addition, Pink won the Icon Award and rocked out to a number of her hits, performing acrobatic stunts with daughter Willow Sage Hart to their song "Cover Me in Sunshine." Drake also received the Artist of the Decade Award, accepting with son Adonis, and Trae Tha Truth was honored with the Change Maker Award.