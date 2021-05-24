See Gwen Stefani Dress Up as Blake Shelton While Cleaning Out His Closet

Perhaps the old theory about partners starting to look alike is truer than we realized.
Gwen Stefani took fans along on her journey to clean out fiancé Blake Shelton's closet on Sunday, May 23. On her Instagram Story, the 51-year-old "The Sweet Escape" performer shared two posts of herself channeling the country singer's vibes by wearing one of his shirts that she apparently has decided will no longer belong to him.
"Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet [heart emoji]," she captioned a shot of herself adorned in one of his trademark-flannel shirts. This particular one happened to be blue and orange.
Evidently, after dressing up as her longtime significant other, she decided she liked what she saw and was ready to incorporate the garment into her regular repertoire. Sure enough, she shared a follow-up video to let her fans know that Blake's days in that shirt were over.
"We're for sure keeping this shirt," she told the camera with a smile.
For his part, Blake, 44, has not commented on whether he'll miss the aforementioned article of clothing. As of late, his social media presence has largely been focused on getting the word out about his new album, Body Language, which dropped on Friday, May 21.
Frankly, it's impressive that Gwen has time for spring cleaning, given that the couple is currently still in the throes of wedding planning. The pair, who got engaged in October, has recently been offering tidbits about the evolving outlook for their forthcoming nuptials.
Earlier this month, Blake told Jimmy Fallon that he and the No Doubt singer have discussed the possibility of setting their first dance to Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's 1986 song "If You Leave," which is known for its inclusion on the Pretty in Pink soundtrack.
"We talked about this: We both love the song, we're both fans of the '80s, why not?" Blake reasoned to a somewhat-incredulous Jimmy.
Check out Gwen's new sartorial direction in the above screenshot.