North West, Penelope Disick and Their Besties Twin in Matching Swimsuits During Girls' Trip

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 7, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 8, are celebrating their BFF's birthday.

Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands, marked daughter Ryan's ninth birthday on May 22 with a girls' trip to Palm Springs, Calif.

The vacation started off with a quick Starbucks run. Once the guests arrived at their destination, they each received a personalized Stoney Clover Lane weekend tote filled with matching swimsuits, hats, sunglasses, hair clips, monogrammed makeup bags, stickers and more. They also got decked-out Barbie boxes and bags full of cute accessories from Claire's.

During the getaway, the young ladies played with Slime, got their nails done, swam in the pool and dined at a steak house and sushi bar. And instead of birthday cake, the kids enjoyed a delicious donut tower. Ryan blew out her birthday candles as her friends sang "Happy Birthday." All in all, it seemed like the "birthday crew" had an absolute blast.