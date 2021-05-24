Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List
Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

It's safe to say Pink and her family stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. See for yourself in our gallery below!

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait."

There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kidsWillow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in which they both performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song, "Cover Me In Sunshine."

The award-winning singer previously teased her 8-minute set, telling E! News, "The first part of the performance will possibly be my favorite thing I've ever done."

photos
Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards

Shortly after her performance, Pink continued to steal the spotlight as she received the Icon Award.

"Willow nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she raved during her acceptance speech, adding, "I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with. And we're pretty good at what we do...Dream big because what if it comes true?"

NBC

However, if you missed out on Pink's incredible night during the star-studded event, fret not. Scroll through our gallery below to see the singer and her family's sweet moments from the Billboard Music Awards and beyond!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Family Night Out

The singer, who earned the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow and Jameson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Head-Turning Performance

The singer and her daughter steal the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with their head-turning performance (literally!).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Dynamic Duo

Pink's daughter joins her onstage at the star-studded ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Mom's Mini-Me

The mother-daughter duo shares a heartwarming moment together onstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Talent Runs in the Family

The family that does acrobatics together...

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Proud Mom

The "Raise Your Glass" singer looks in awe of her daughter, as she shows off her acrobatic skills.

Instagram
Backstage Puzzle

Pink's daughter, Willow, was all about solving a giant puzzle backstage. 

Instagram
Meditation Moment

Pink took time to mediate with her kids. She wrote on Instagram, "Family Portrait #toofunnynottoshare #mylife #worthit #familyband"

Instagram
Quiet Time

Willow and her father, Carey Hart, shared a sweet cuddle while on the road.

Instagram
Forklift Fun

The 40-year-old performer and her son, Jameson, took the driver's seat of a forklift backstage.

Instagram
Family Affair

The Pennsylvania native took a break on tour to explore Italy with her family. 

Instagram
Remembering Together

On Instagram, Pink responded after being criticized for letting her kids run at Holocaust Memorial. She wrote, "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

Instagram
Zoo Adventure

The "So What" singer bonded with her son at the Hamburg Zoo before taking stage for her Beautiful Trauma tour in the German city.  

Instagram
Overseas Exploration

Pink took a moment to celebrate America's Independence day while traveling in Germany. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy 4th of July. May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany"

Instagram
Road Crew

Like mother, like daughter. Pink shared this sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter carrying musical instruments backstage with the caption, "The family that trumpets together...."

 

Instagram
Meeting Sea Life

Pink clapped back when fans criticized her for posting a photo of her son without a diaper. She wrote, "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you're all fucking disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

Instagram
Yacht Vibes

Pink spent the day with her children on a yacht and simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji. 

Instagram
100th Show

"We celebrated our 100th show of the tour tonight in San Antonio with one of the best crowds ever. What a night," Pink captioned this celebratory post. "I'm holding Willows ears so I can say how I really feel about it."

Instagram
Say Cheese

"Art night in Shreveport #tourlife #dreamcatchers #travelinfamilyband," the proud mama captioned the snapshot. 

Instagram
Best Buds

Carey and Jameson enjoy some quality time backstage.

Instagram
Oklahoma City Memorial

Pink and Willow visited the Oklahoma City Memorial to honor those affected by 1995's Oklahoma City bombing.

Instagram
Seeing the Sights

Pink shared on Instagram, "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."

Instagram
Boo!

The pop star took her son to a cemetery in Lafayette.

Instagram / Pink
"Shooting the S--t"

"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of her and kids before taking the stage in Phoenix for her first Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Instagram / Pink
Beep Beep

Pink's son sat inside a Mitsubishi forklift truck backstage.

Instagram / Carey Hart
"Road Life Parent Fail"

"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," Pink's husband Carey Hart wrote.

Instagram / Carey Hart
Get This Party Started

Pink's son, Jameson, wore a pair of Baby Banz noise-cancelling headphones as he and his dad watch the singer perform.

Instagram / Pink
Play Time

Willow and Jameson enjoy some time in a rec room.

Instagram / Pink
Fun in the Sun

"Thanks Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for the show tonight?!"

Instagram / Pink
Boss Baby

Pink's son is truly the boss.

photos
View More Photos From Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

