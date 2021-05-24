Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Weeknd Dodged Moving Cars During His Daring 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance

The Weeknd, who already won nine awards, performed his hit song "Save Your Tears" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, avoiding semi-trailer trucks and speeding convertibles.

By Tierney Bricker May 24, 2021 2:45 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesThe WeekndEntertainmentBillboard Music Awards
Watch: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Ladies and gentleman, The Weeknd just made our weekend.

The singer took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to deliver one of the most inventive performances of the show, proving why he was the most nominated finalist heading into the event and one of the biggest winners of the night.

The 31-year-old star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed "Save Your Tears," officially saying goodbye to his red suit but still repping his After Hours-era signature color by beginning his performance leading a fleet of convertibles in a red one. He then exited the car, only to keep performing in the parking lot as 15 cars and four 18-wheeler trucks circled around him doing a choreographed driving routine. (Is car-eography a thing?) No big deal!

Before his performance, he'd already taken home several awards, including Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Hot 100 song for "Blinding Lights." In total, The Weeknd took home 10 awards

photos
Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

The "I Feel It Coming" singer was the 2021 BBMAs' most nominated finalist, earning 16 nods. And his impressive nominations aren't too surprising, given the smash success of his 2020 album After Hours—which made him only the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Trending Stories

1

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

2

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the BBMAs Is Indescribable

3

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

While accepting one of his awards, The Weeknd teased new music was coming, saying, "The after hours are done and the dawn is coming."

Christopher Polk/NBC

And we're so ready.

Fans should also expect a new look to go along with his next era.

"I'd like to thank God I don't have to wear that red suit anymore," The Weeknd joked. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

2

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the BBMAs Is Indescribable

3

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

4

See Pink's Family Moments After Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

5

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Latest News

See Pink's Family Moments After Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

See All the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

American Idol Crowns a Winner After Turbulent Season 19

Jonas Brothers Just Sold Us on Their Tour Thanks to BBMAs Performance

See Every Risky Red Carpet Look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

North West, Penelope Disick and Their BFFs Twin in Matching Swimsuits

See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards