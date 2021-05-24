Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Leave You Speechless

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's arrival at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards was the only red carpet moment that mattered.

By Mike Vulpo May 24, 2021
Saving the best—and wildest—for last!

Just when pop culture fans thought the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet was closed, one Hollywood couple arrived just in time to deliver a must-see moment. On Sunday, May 23, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly headed to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where they quickly proved to be crazy, madly and deeply in love.

Cameras flashed as the Top Rock Album winner and his girlfriend french kissed for all to see. And yes, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. Machine Gun Kelly had a black tongue for the award show and red carpet arrival.

As documented on Instagram, the musician described the fashion move as his "special accessory." He also painted his nails black and trimmed his hair before arriving to the show.

Not to be outdone, Megan also dressed to impress with a revealing ensemble styled by Maeve Reilly. Together, they created a red carpet moment that everyone will likely be talking about tomorrow.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, fans were already buzzing on social media and comparing the kiss to another iconic couple in Hollywood.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Does anyone remember Cardi B and Offset's PDA at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards? Yah, we thought so.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ultimately, tonight belongs to Megan and Machine Gun Kelly whose love story continues to capture fans around the world.

"The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan previously shared on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

