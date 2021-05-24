Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at Billboard Music Awards

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Raise your glass to Pink!

The 41-year-old singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The superstar is one of 10 artists to ever win the honor, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Before accepting the accolade, presented by Jon Bon Jovi, Pink took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform some of her greatest hits. The show-stopping routine marked the musician's first Billboard Music Awards performance in five years and, of course, she totally nailed it, singing "All I Know So Far," "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill," and "Just Give Me a Reason." Her 9-year-old daughter Willow even joined her on stage and performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song "Cover Me In Sunshine." Pink also attended the award show with her 4-year-old son Jameson.

"Willow nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she said during her acceptance speech. "I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with. And we're pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, so we can just sweat all over each other. And just this is an absolute honor."