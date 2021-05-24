Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List (Live Updates)
Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at Billboard Music Awards

Before Pink accepted the Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs, the singer took the stage with her 9-year-old daughter Willow for an unforgettable performance.

Raise your glass to Pink

The 41-year-old singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The superstar is one of 10 artists to ever win the honor, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey

Before accepting the accolade, presented by Jon Bon Jovi, Pink took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform some of her greatest hits. The show-stopping routine marked the musician's first Billboard Music Awards performance in five years and, of course, she totally nailed it, singing "All I Know So Far," "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill," and "Just Give Me a Reason." Her 9-year-old daughter Willow even joined her on stage and performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song "Cover Me In Sunshine." Pink also attended the award show with her 4-year-old son Jameson.

"Willow nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she said during her acceptance speech. "I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with. And we're pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, so we can just sweat all over each other. And just this is an absolute honor."

She also recalled how she had a crush on the 59-year-old rocker when she was a kid. "I think you might already know this, but I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorthea," she said earlier on. "I was 8. I ripped your poster off the wall. I replaced you with Sebastian Bach. And I'm glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart. I take it as an apology." 

And before she left the stage, she gave her fans some words of wisdom. "Dream big," she said, "because what if it comes true?"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Pink can add this trophy to the three Billboard Music Awards she already has on her shelf. According to a press release shared by dick clark productions and NBC earlier this month, the Icon Award recognizes "outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an incredible mark on music itself." And with 22 years on the charts—during which she's landed more than 30 songs on the Hot 100 list and eight top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 rankings, Pink definitely meets the criteria.

 "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," she said in the press release. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

