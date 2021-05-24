Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List (Live Updates)
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation for American Idol Finale

Katy Perry showed off her latest new look on May 23, just in time for the American Idol season finale. See the striking footage, here.

By Ryan Gajewski May 24, 2021 1:13 AMTags
TVAmerican IdolKaty PerryHairCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Katy Perry's Magical Transformation Into Tinkerbell

American Idol already has a major winner ahead of its season finale. 

On Sunday, May 23, just as the ABC singing-competition series was kicking off its three-hour episode to crown its new champion, footage of Katy Perry's latest sensational look was shared to Instagram by her hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The video shows the American Idol judge wearing an eye-catching sequined outfit and flashing a huge smile before quickly switching to a scary face, just for fun. 

"Black hair for American idol finale," Jesus captioned the post. 

A short time later, the 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" singer shared a carousel of footage and pics to her Instagram that displayed the lovely locks.

"MEGA RED ALERT," Katy captioned the pics, the first of which showed her posing beside a dumpster outside of the show's set. "TONIGHT'S #AMERICANIDOL FINALE IS NOT DUMPSTER FIRE! YOUR FAVS ARE NOT SAFE! VOTE ONLINE, VIA TEXT, OR ON THE APP."

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Earlier that day, she tweeted about her excitement for the finale by writing, "#AmericanIdol finale is tonight! Guess who I'm singing with in the comments [downward-pointing emoji] I'll give you a hint - he may look like Ryan Phillippe."

Katy has become known for her dramatic transformations throughout her career, including some notable ones this season. Indeed, she showed up for Disney Night earlier this month dressed as Tinkerbell, complete with platinum hair, pointy ears and bleached eyebrows. 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

2

Pink and Her Kids Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

3

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

"TINK fast," Katy captioned one of her posts showing herself as Peter Pan's pal. "Halfway through the top 10 at #AmericanIdol."

Among the aspects of the star's appearance that have been the subject of attention this season is her legs. On May 9, she posted footage of fellow judge Luke Bryan playfully giving her a hard time about her apparent leg hair

Instagram

"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," the country singer told Katy with a smile for her Instagram Story post. 

"No, I don't got time!" Katy replied with gusto, referencing her busy schedule with young daughter Daisy Dove. "I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"

Watch the American Idol finale Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

2

Pink and Her Kids Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

3

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

4

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

5

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

Latest News

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation for Idol Finale

Justin Bieber Debuts New Look After Shaving Controversial Dreadlocks

How Tanya Rad, SZA and More Stars Got Red Carpet Ready for 2021 BBMAs

Exclusive

Bad Bunny Reacts to Fans Thirsting Over Tour at Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat and SZA's 2021 BBMAs Performance Has Us Wanting Even More

Karol G Reveals How Her Collab With Nicki Minaj Went Down in the DMs