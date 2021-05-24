Bad Bunny Reacts to Fans Thirsting Over His Sold Out Tour Dates at the Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Bad Bunny Talks Universal Language of Music at BBMAs

It's showtime, baby!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off on a high note on Sunday, May 23 with a fabulous red carpet and an even more incredible lineup of celebrity attendees. Of course, Nick Jonas, who is hosting the ceremony for the first time ever, is making it all the more memorable.

Along with the Jonas Brothers member's hosting duties, music's biggest and brightest stars made sure to put on a show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. But before the ceremony started off, Bad Bunny closed out the red carpet with an unforgettable interview with E!'s Tanya Rad.

The host revealed she's a huge fan of his music even though she doesn't know "what I'm saying." But as the Puerto Rican superstar noted, that's the beauty of his work.

"Music is a universal language," he shared. "A lot of people don't know what I say in the song, but they love it. That's special. I'm so happy I'm here."