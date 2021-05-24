Karol G Reveals How Her Collab With Nicki Minaj All Went Down in the DMs

Name a more iconic duo!
During the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, Karol G spoke on E! Live From the Red Carpet about how her explosive collaboration with Nicki Minaj came to be.
And apparently, it all went down in the DMs! Karol, 30, joked that all artists should take a shot at messaging their idols on Instagram, saying, "Try it! Try, because that worked for me!"
The Colombian songwriter explained, "I just one day realized that Nicki started following me on Instagram... I was like, "Oh my, Nicki Minaj is commenting on my pictures,'" adding, "So I sent her a DM, 'Hey, let's do a song.' She said like, 'Yeah, I love what you're doing.'"
After Karol sent her the beginnings of "Tusa," she said Nicki wrote her own verse on the very same day. The rest is history!
As she put it, "I think it's a song for my generation."
At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Karol turned heads on the red carpet by showing up in a glittering turquoise gown straight out of Aquamarine. That is to say, the reggaeton singer looked like a mermaid princess—with all that shining shimmering splendor—for the big show.
Her nearly see-through dress featured a center slit, cut out center and halter top that turned up the temperature. Not to mention, the mesh gown perfectly matched her bright blue hair, as she celebrated her pre-show win for Top Latin Female Artist.
"I am super happy and I'm grateful to be here," she shared with E!.
Karol was also nominated for Top Latin Song with Ozuna and Myke Towers for "Caramelo," though the prize went to Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez for "Dákiti."
Karol's former fiancé, Anuel AA, is also nominated tonight. He's up for Top Latin Artist and was a finalist for Top Latin Album.
The event is hosted by Nick Jonas and takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The most-nominated artist of the night is DaBaby with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates. Pop Smoke scored 10 and Gabby Barrett has nine.