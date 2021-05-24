Watch Pink Get Moved to Tears Over Hearing the Impact of Her Music at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink won New Female Artist of the Year in 2000. Now, 21 years later, she's taking home the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and she's still processing it.

"I'm not sure yet, I'll probably be able to tell you in ten years, but it's a huge honor," Pink told E!'s Tanya Rad of what the honor means to her. "For me, it's all about touring, so I just love sharing this stuff with my crew. I'm super proud, I have my kids here with me and we get to perform. It's a huge honor."

The 41-year-old star went on to admit with a laugh, "I don't know what iconic means!"

Hint: Just hear the impact your music has had on your fans, including Tanya, who shared with Pink the emotional connection she had with the singer, thanks to her recent documentary All I Know So Far and her song "Glitter in the Air."