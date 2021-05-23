Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List (Live Updates)
Priyanka Chopra, Alicia Keys and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

See which celebrities turned heads and dropped jaws with fierce and fabulous designs at the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch: Alicia Keys Teases "Special" Upcoming Music at BBMAs

It's all about the glitz and glamour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

On Sunday, May 23, music's biggest and brightest stars hit all the right notes at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From one-of-a-kind dresses to electrifying suits, our favorite musicians most certainly stole the show with fabulous and fierce fashion.

For the fanciful affair, A-list performers made dramatic entrances in head-turning designs that were worthy of their own award.

Perfect example: Alicia Keys showed up and showed out on the red carpet in a bright get-up by Valentino. She looked perfectly pink wearing a bustier, high-waisted pants and an over-the-top cape in the fun and fabulous hue.

Of course, pink wasn't the only pop of color on the red carpet. Nick Jonas, who is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, made everyone green with envy with his vibrant emerald Fendi suit.

Priyanka Chopra looked just as stunning as her husband. She dazzled in a sparkly gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured blinding jewels, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with an armor-like belt.

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We've only scratched the surface here when it comes to the best dressed stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Scroll through our gallery below to see who dropped jaws in memorable looks.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Dixie D'Amelio

The TikTok star shines bright at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a dazzling silver gown.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Gabrielle Union

A vision in white! The actress drops jaws in a breathtaking beaded gown by Prada at the ceremony.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Alicia Keys

A pink fantasy! The award-winning singer shuts down the red carpet in a fun and fabulous ensemble by Valentino.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

The actress lights up the room in a glimmering gold Dolce & Gabbana design, which features an explosion of jewels, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her armor-like belt is a chef's kiss.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Lena Waithe

The Chi creator shows up and shows out on the red carpet in a mint green suit and a green button-down shirt.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Pink

When in doubt, think Pink! The singer, who is receiving the Icon Award tonight, wears a bright and bold gown for the special occasion.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi

White-hot! Padma skips the typical red carpet gown and opts for something more daring: a diamond-studded power suit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Justin Sylvester

The E! host looks dapper in a vibrant floral suit by Moschino.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Saweetie

The "Best Friend" rapper makes a dramatic entrance at the ceremony with a larger-than-life Giambattista Valli design.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Nick Jonas

Green with envy! The Billboard Music Awards host steals the show with an eye-catching Fendi get-up.

