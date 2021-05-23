Billboard Music Awards

The Complete Winners List (Live Updates)
Pink and Her Kids Adorably Steal the Show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Pink made a grand entrance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with the best two dates in town: Her adorable kids. See their sweet family photo below.

A family affair!

Pink is kicking off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on a high note. The 41-year-old star, who is being honored with the Icon Award during tonight's ceremony, made a grand entrance on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer's fashion was worthy of its own award, as she turned heads in a bright and bold pink gown. The vibrant creation featured a plunging neckline, a fabulous bow at the waistline and dramatic puffed sleeves.

However, Pink's stylish moment wasn't the only thing worth swooning over. The Grammy winner had the best dates in town: Her two adorable kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

Of course, the singer's little ones looked just as fashionable as her on the red carpet. Willow rocked a lavender bomber jacket that she wore over a glitzy dress, which featured a sequin unicorn design. The star's daughter tied her outfit together with leopard-printed slippers.

Jameson looked dapper, wearing a black blazer over a white button-down shirt. He also donned cowboy boots and a blue hat.

During the step and repeat, the proud mom flashed a huge smile as she posed with her kids on the red carpet.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Tonight marks a special occasion for the "What About Us" singer, who will take home the prestigious Icon Award trophy.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink said in a statement earlier this month. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Jon Bon Jovi is presenting the star with the award.

Additionally, Pink will take center stage to perform an 8.5-minute set during the show. This will mark the first time she's performed at the Billboard Music Awards since 2016.

Of course, the night is still young. Get the latest updates on the ceremony here.

