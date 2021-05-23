Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

Welcome to Miami, Bennifer 2.0!

On Sunday, May 23, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed at a private residence in the Florida city, where she owns a different home, weeks after they rekindled their '00s romance. J.Lo was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside with the Oscar winner following close behind.

Last week, the two were previously spotted together in Los Angeles, where they both have homes, a source close to Jennifer told E! News on Thursday, May 20. The insider said, "They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again."

The source continued, "It's all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It's been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon."

In mid-April, J.Lo, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, confirmed they had ended their engagement after a four-year relationship.