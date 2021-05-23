Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!

We're already burnin' up for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

Yes, that was a Nick Jonas pun, who is hosting tonight's ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. E! is bringing fans backstage for exclusive interviews with music's hottest stars, after which they'll settle into their seats for a few jam-packed hours of live performances, killer fashion moments and a celebration of chart-topping hits.

While many of the winners will be announced at the ceremony, several were revealed earlier on Sunday, May 23, several hours before the main event. Finalists are chosen based on their performance on Billboard charts as well as music sales, streaming platform statistics, radio airplay and social engagement.

The Weeknd dominated early, claiming seven awards. Morgan Wallen, who recently drew controversy for a video showing him using a racial slur—for which he apologized, won several awards, including Top Country Artist. The singer is banned from appearing at the Billboard Music Awards despite being nominated for six honors.