Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo's Daughter Victoria Is Married

Theresa Caputo just added one more member to her family.

The Long Island Medium star's daughter Victoria Caputo tied the knot with her longtime love Michael Mastrandrea on Saturday, May 22. The wedding took place at Our Lady of Mercy church in Hicksville, N.Y. on Long Island, with the newlyweds releasing butterflies following the ceremony to celebrate their love.

One day prior to the ceremony, the mother of the bride—who ended her long-running TLC series last year—shared a photo to Instagram of herself and Victoria at the rehearsal dinner. She captioned the pic, "Last night the rehearsal dinner Tomorrow my baby girl is a bride." Instagram pics posted by Victoria show that the whole family attended the event, including her brother Lawrence Caputo and father Larry Caputo, who finalized his divorce from Theresa in 2017 after more than 30 years of marriage.

Theresa shared her excitement for the big day on Saturday, with a video of herself and Victoria's bridal party in a bus headed to the wedding. Theresa wore a black sequined outfit along with her signature stacked hairstyle. "My baby is getting married," the reality star captioned the Instagram video.