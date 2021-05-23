The Challenge Star Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl Azaylia She's Laid to Rest

The Challenge alum Ashley Cain penned a heartbreaking tribute to his infant daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain as she was laid to rest during a funeral.

The 30-year-old British reality star and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's 8-month-old baby girl passed away in late April after battling cancer for most of her life. Her tragic struggle captured the hearts of fans as her parents documented her final weeks and days on Instagram. Azaylia's funeral took place on Friday, May 21.

"ADC...BEAUTIFUL...STRONG...COURAGEOUS...INSPIRATIONAL," Ashley wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday, May 23, alongside photos of himself, Safiyya and other loved ones at the memorial service. "FOREVER IN MY HEART."

The reality star continued, "Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life. Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family, but the entire world. Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always! #AzayliaDiamondCain."

The funeral service contained a massive display of pastel orange, yellow and green balloons, a large plush lion and large bouquets of flowers. Ashley and Safiyya released a white dove from a wicker basket. The two later each brought a single yellow rose to the cemetery.