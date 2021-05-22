Ariana Grande Honors the Victims of the 2017 Manchester Bombing in an Emotional Note

Four years after the bombing at her 2017 concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and more than 500 injured, Ariana Grande is speaking out.
"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," she wrote on Saturday, May 22. "Please know that I am thinking of you today."
"Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," Ariana continued, adding the names of the victims at the bottom of her tribute post.
The artist has commemorated the anniversary of the attacks on social media each year. In 2018, she took to Twitter to write a message to the survivors and victims. "Thinking of you all today and every day," she shared. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."
Ariana has honored those affected by the Manchester bombing in other ways as well. In 2017, weeks after the attack, she returned to the city in order to perform a benefit concert called One Love Manchester, with stars like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus also participating in the important event.
At the time, she announced the show with a message of hope to her fans.
"Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us," she said in a statement. "We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
As fans know, Ariana also honored the victims of the bombing in a subtle but profound way in her 2018 album Sweetener. The final track on the album, "get well soon," ends with 40 seconds of silence, which brings the track length to 5:22—a reference to the date of the Manchester bombing.