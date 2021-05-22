Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

Italy Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021 as Glam Competition Makes a Fierce Comeback

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest returned to its full glory—glamorous and delightfully over-the-top. Find out more info about the winner and the event.

May 22, 2021
MusicAwards
And the winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is....Italy!

On Saturday, May 22, the country's rock band Måneskin won the annual European competition, which once launched the global music careers of ABBA and Céline Dion, with their song "Zitti e buoni." The group and the other acts performed their entries in a glamorous and delightfully over-the-top final that aired live from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Eurovision was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy was one of 26 countries and territories competing in the final and 39 awarded a certain number of points to 10 songs, based on votes from official juries as well as from viewers. France's singer Barbara Pravi came in second place with the song "Voilà." Other countries who scored big included Switzerland and Ukraine. The United Kingdom received zero points.

Also during the contest, many fans were surprised to watch U.S. rapper Flo Rida make his Eurovision debut. He performed the song "Adrenalina" with Italian singer Senhit as the official musical entry for the small European country of San Marino. Flo Rida told BBC Radio 1 earlier this year that he had no prior knowledge of the contest before he was approached to perform his verse for their track onstage.

"Senhit's people reached out to my people," he said. "The song is high energy, which I love."

Most Famous Eurovision Contestants

Nikkie de Jager, also known as YouTube star NikkieTutorials, was one of the hosts of this year's Eurovision final, which aired in the United States on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. It took place almost a year after the event received more worldwide recognition through the release of the Netflix musical comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell, who co-wrote the script, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens.

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

While the elves certainly delivered, sadly, "Ja Ja Ding Dong" was not performed at the 2021 live event. But Iceland did jokingly initially award the song its maximum 12 points!

See photos of the 26 acts performing at this year's Eurovision Song Contest final:

Rolf Klatt/Shutterstock
Albania

Anxhela Peristeri performs "Karma."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Azerbaijan

Efendi performs "Mata Hari."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Belgium

Hooverphonic performs "The Wrong Place."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Bulgaria

Victoria performs "Growing Up Is Getting Old."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Cyprus

Elena Tsagrinou performs "El Diablo."

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
France

Barbara Pravi performs "Voilà." Her performance came in second place.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Finland

Blind Channel performs "Dark Side."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Germany

Jendrik performs "I Don't Feel Hate."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Greece

Stefania performs "Last Dance."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Iceland

Daði og Gagnamagnið performs "10 Years."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Israel

Eden Alene performs "Set Me Free."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Italy

Måneskin performs "Zitti e buoni." The group won the Eurovision Song Contest final.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Lithuania

The Roop performs "Discoteque."

Rolf Klatt/Shutterstock
Malta

Destiny performs "Je me casse."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Moldova

Natalia Gordienko performs "Sugar."

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
The Netherlands

Jeangu Macrooy performs "Birth of a New Age."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Norway

Tix performs "Fallen Angel."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Portugal

The Black Mamba performs "Love Is on My Side."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
San Marino

Senhit and rapper Flo Rida perform "Adrenalina."

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
Serbia

Hurricane performs "Loco Loco."

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
Spain

Blas Cantó performs "Voy a quedarme."

Peter Dejong/AP/Shutterstock
Sweden

Tusse performs "Voices."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Switzerland

Gjon's Tears performs "Tout l'Univers."

Peter Dejong/AP/Shutterstock
Russia

Manizha performs "Russian Woman."

Sander Koning/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukraine

Go_A performs "Shum."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
United Kingdom

James Newman performs "Embers."

