California Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham and Other Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Dominic Foppoli has resigned as mayor of the Northern California town of Windsor following calls for him to quit amid allegations of sexually assaulting nine women, including Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

The former mayor has denied their claims and has not been charged with a crime. On Friday, May 21, he said in a statement to multiple outlets, "It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman."

Abraham has accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her in Palm Beach, Fla. in March. On Friday, her attorney told The San Francisco Chronicle, which broke the news of the claims made against the former mayor, that his client turned over evidence to police.

"This is not a 'he said, she said' situation. She has physical proof," the lawyer said. "We believe it is in felony territory."

While local police have not commented about the claims made by Abraham, 29, or other specific victims, a spokesperson said in a statement to E! News, "The Palm Beach Police Department can confirm an open investigation involving Dominic Foppoli. However, we are unable to disclose the nature of the investigation, the nature of his involvement, or other details at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation."