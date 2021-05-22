California Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham and Other Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Dominic Foppoli has resigned as mayor of the Northern California town of Windsor following calls for him to quit amid allegations of sexually assaulting nine women, including Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.
The former mayor has denied their claims and has not been charged with a crime. On Friday, May 21, he said in a statement to multiple outlets, "It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman."
Abraham has accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her in Palm Beach, Fla. in March. On Friday, her attorney told The San Francisco Chronicle, which broke the news of the claims made against the former mayor, that his client turned over evidence to police.
"This is not a 'he said, she said' situation. She has physical proof," the lawyer said. "We believe it is in felony territory."
While local police have not commented about the claims made by Abraham, 29, or other specific victims, a spokesperson said in a statement to E! News, "The Palm Beach Police Department can confirm an open investigation involving Dominic Foppoli. However, we are unable to disclose the nature of the investigation, the nature of his involvement, or other details at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation."
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Abraham contacted police on April 2, six days before the newspaper published a story detailing four of the other eight accusers' allegations against the politician, which include rape, according to the Associated Press.
In his statement, without naming the reality star, Foppoli appeared to dispute the timing of her report, saying, "I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage."
On Friday, after his statement was published by several outlets, a post on the Town of Windsor's Facebook page said town officials "are aware of media reports that in a statement to residents At-large Mayor Dominic Foppoli has announced his resignation as mayor effective today (May 21, 2021). However, the Town has not received an official notice directly from At-large Mayor Foppoli. We have attempted to contact him to confirm his intent to resign and the effective date."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom