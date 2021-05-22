Natti Natasha Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Raphy Pina

Natti Natasha kicked off her weekend on a high note!

The "Ram Pam Pam" singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, with her fiancé and music manager Raphy Pina on Saturday, May 22.

"Llena de VIDA!!!! Ya pronto nos veremos," the Pina Records owner shared on Instagram, which translates to, "Full of life...We will see each other soon."

Natti also celebrated the arrival of her daughter on Instagram, simply captioning her post, "Vida."

Moreover, the 34-year-old star's rep shared more details about the little one with a sweet message.

"Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, announce the birth of their first daughter," a statement read on Instagram. "Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long-awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process."