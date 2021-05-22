Here's Proof Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Have a One-of-a-Kind Love

Watch : Ian Somerhalder Teases Damon & Elena's "TVD" Reunion

Two words: Relationship goals!

There's no denying that Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a one-of-a-kind romance. It was just yesterday, Friday, May 21, The Vampire Diaries actor revealed the special way his wife of six years helped him "out of a terrible business situation."

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ian raved over the Twilight star on her 33rd birthday, writing, "This mama. This human."

He then shared that Nikki "is the reason" he was able to create Brother's Bond Bourbon, a brand of bourbon he co-founded with Paul Wesley. Prior to building his new business, he said he "made huge personal guarantees to banks" with an undisclosed company, which left him "in an eight-figure hole."

"It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out," he explained, adding that the experience made him end up "in the hospital 4 times in 2 years. This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out."