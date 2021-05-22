How Queen Elizabeth II Honored Late Husband Prince Philip During Navy Carrier Visit

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her late husband close to her heart.

On Saturday, May 22, the queen visited the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier—which is named after the 16th-century monarch, Queen Elizabeth—in Portsmouth, England ahead of its upcoming world tour.

While there, People reports Queen Elizabeth II met with officers, as well as the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines. Moreover, 250 United States Marines will serve on the operation, which is set to travel to 40 nations, including India, Japan and Singapore, among others.

During her visit, Queen Elizabeth dressed to impress, wearing a vibrant red coat that featured large black buttons and a velvet black collar. She paired her outfit with a matching crimson-colored hat and black shoes. And while her bright attire captured people's attention, it was her diamond-adorned brooch that wowed the crowd.

For one, the dazzling accessory was riddled with meaning as it was given to her by her late husband, Prince Phillip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who was a naval veteran, personally gifted his wife the piece in 1966.