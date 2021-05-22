Scorpion Actor Elyes Gabel Arrested for Assault After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

Scorpion star Elyes Gabel is facing numerous criminal charges after his girlfriend accused him of assault last week.
Police arrested him in New York after they were called to The Bowery Hotel on May 14 around 1 p.m., according to the misdemeanor complaint obtained by E! News. It alleges that Gabel "recklessly" injured her and choked her.
His girlfriend, who E! News has chosen not to name for her privacy, told police that Gabel used both of his hands to "apply pressure" to her neck, "forcefully squeezing it," which allegedly caused "redness and substantial pain," in the officer's words, as written in the complaint.
She told officers that Gabel, 38, spit in her face and called her a "c--t" and "f--king bitch," allegedly saying, "I'm going to punch your f--king face in."
Gabel's lawyer told E! News in a statement that he denies all allegations.
She also accused him of shoving her, which caused her to fall backwards on the couch, according to the officer's report in the legal complaint. In addition, the World War Z actor allegedly took her cell phone from her hand and cracked it when he threw it onto the ground.
The complaint reads, "The defendant, with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten and alarm another person, struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."
The Game of Thrones alum was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and also with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.
Gabel's attorney, Stacey Richman, told E! News in a statement, "Elyes vehemently denies these allegations. While the claims are sensationalistic, they are not accurate."
It continues, "Elyes would never conduct himself in the manner alleged. Nevertheless he will not disparage the complainant and looks forward to the facts emerging through the legal process."
According to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, a judge released Gabel without bail. His next court date is July 7.
He previously dated his Scorpion co-star Katharine McPhee for about two years before they reportedly split in 2016.
He is currently working on the Apple TV+ series Suspicion.
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.