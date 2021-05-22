Get Revolve Sale Items at a Major Discount This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Revolve is always a great place to shop for must-have trends and classic pieces. Plus, their shipping times are ridiculously fast (and tough to resist). The only issue is that sometimes these gorgeous clothes can be pushing our budgets. However, they have a major sale happening this weekend that you won't want to miss. Of course, they have their ongoing sales section, which is always full of great deals. But, it gets even better than that. There's a sale on the sale items. Yes, you read that correctly.
Save on dresses, denim, accessories, beauty, loungewear, activewear, swimwear, and more. Keep on scrolling to check out some of our favorite deals from this sale.
Amuse Box Farrah Jogger Short
As the weather warms up, it might not be as comfortable to wear joggers every day, but these jogger shorts are the perfect compromise. They're available in a jewel-toned red and a beautiful light blue. And if you love a set, there's a matching tank and a sweatshirt..... which are on sale too.
525 2 Way U-V Sweatshirt
Get this comfy sweatshirt in peach or lilac. It's made from lightweight fabric, which is ideal for a cool night in the spring or summer.
Indah Bicycle Band Bicycle Short
You can never have too many pairs of biker shorts, especially at this price. Get these in bright pink, black, or white.
Beach Riot x Revolve Bryce Hoodie
Unfortunately these leopard print Beach Riot x Revolve pants and the matching hoodie are not sold as a set. But, thankfully they're both on sale at a major discount.
Privacy Please Mariposa Top
A nude crop top is a wardrobe essential, especially in warm weather, but you can layer it with other pieces all year long.
Free People Marie Velvet Open Back
This velvet top has dramatic sleeves and an open back with an adorable tie. Get it in black or pomegranate.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Taza Tank
Personalize the fit of this tank from Nicole Richie's brand with its adjustable straps and front button details.
Sanctuary Tie Dye Cardigan
You'll want to wear this cozy cardigan all year round, every day.
Free People X FP Movement Namaslay Jacket
It doesn't get any cuter than this apricot jacket. Zoom in on that photo. There is some gorgeous lace detailing on the outside and in the lining.
Beach Riot Anna Tank
This high neck tank has a built-in bra for support. One shopper shared, " The under layer is a medium support even for a bigger chested girl like myself. It lays so pretty and the colors are awesome." And there's a matching pair of leggings available as well.
LPA Lille Bodysuit
Pair this leopard print bodysuit with jeans, a skirt, or the matching pants, which are also on sale.
NBD Cara Top
This is the perfect special occasion top thanks to its exaggerated, chiffon sleeves.
