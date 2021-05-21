The Insecure Cast Teases the Beginning of the End With New BTS Pics

Watch : "Insecure" Star Kendrick Sampson Talks Activism & Fan Reactions

Not immediately crying after seeing the photos from Insecure's final table read? That's growth.

On Thursday, May 20, several stars from the Issa Rae-created comedy took to Instagram to share pics from the read through for "Episode 510." As E! News readers well know, in January, it was announced that Insecure would be ending after its fifth season.

And, from what we saw on social media, the beginning of the end is near for the series. First up, Yvonne Orji, who plays powerhouse attorney and Issa's BFF Molly Carter, posted a close-up photo of the last script. "The final episode," she wrote. "Deng. This really is good-bye. I'mo miss y'all. @insecurehbo"

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson clearly resonated with this upload as she commented, "Let me know how you got thru it...mine coming up." Like Insecure, This Is Us is coming to an end following its upcoming season.

Of course, Yvonne wasn't the only cast member to commemorate the final table read. Next to a photo of his name placard and script, Jay Ellis shared, "That's all she wrote... and she wrote the s--t outta it! #insecurehbo"