Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Stars of Supernatural Explain the Importance of Family in New Featurette

Check out an exclusive first look at the special features from the Supernatural season 15 and complete series box sets, available May 25.

By Lauren Piester May 21, 2021 9:11 PMTags
TVSupernaturalCelebrities
Watch: "Supernatural" The Complete Series: Exclusive Sneak Peek

For Sam and Dean, everything is about family. 

It makes sense, given that the two brothers at the center of Supernatural spent 15 years hanging out mostly with each other, and even reunited in the afterlife to spend eternity together. In a new exclusive sneak peek at a featurette from the season 15 DVD release, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and executive producer Andrew Dabb explain that the Winchesters' attachment to family comes from the fact that they came from such a dysfunctional one. 

"Sam and Dean are two guys that, because they define everything by family, they're always looking for a family," Dabb explains. "Sam and Dean come from a very dysfunctional family. Their father suffered this great world-shattering tragedy, and he spent the entire rest of his life trying to get revenge, and unfortunately Sam and Dean came second to that." 

We got to watch 15 seasons of Sam and Dean building their chosen family, while also hunting monsters and saving the world along the way.

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

This featurette is just one of many special features, including deleted scenes, that will be available on the Blu-ray and DVD release. It comes six months after the end of the iconic and beloved series, which concluded with Sam living a long and happy life after Dean died during a hunt. 

The CW

When Sam finally died of old age, he and Dean reunited in their own little heaven with everyone they had ever loved, including both their real and their chosen family.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Rob Lowe Reveals if Harry & Meghan's Oprah Interview Was at His House

2

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

3

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

Supernatural: The Fifteenth & Final Season and Supernatural: The Complete Series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 25.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Rob Lowe Reveals if Harry & Meghan's Oprah Interview Was at His House

2

Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

3

Emily Blunt Dropped This Hint to John Krasinski After He Gained Weight

4

Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed

5

Untangling Kourtney Kardashian's Argument With Kim's Nanny

Latest News

Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed

Ian Somerhalder Reveals Nikki Reed Saved Him From “Nightmare” Fraud

Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on 3 Rape Charges

Kylie Jenner Addresses "Disrespectful" Rumors About Her & Travis Scott

The Insecure Cast Teases the Beginning of the End With New Pics

Supernatural Stars Talk Winchester Family Bond in New Clip

This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs