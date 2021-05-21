This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs

Billboard Music AwardsLady GagaRoyal FamilyBOTCHEDWatch E!PhotosVideos

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Swimsuit season is here! 

Whether you're a one-piece kind of girl or enjoy a bikini, there are so many trendy and inclusive styles to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect fit for the beach or pool. But if you're looking for a swimsuit that is truly worthy for your Instagram feed, just look to Sara Foster, Naomi Osaka, Reese Witherspoon or Hailee Steinfeld; they're among the many celebs to drop irresistibly cute swimwear collections with cult-favorite brands this season.

Below, we've rounded up the most exciting swim collabs of the summer (so far), that will have you looking and feeling your very best.

The Best Swimwear of 2021

Billabong x The Salty Blonde

In collaboration with Billabong, Halley Elefante, aka the Salty Blonde, released two lifestyle collections with the fashion retailer featuring must-have '70s-inspired swimwear styles. Not to mention, the pieces were made with recycled materials!

$70 Top
Billabong
$70 Bottom
Billabong

Londre x The Birds Papaya

The sustainable swimwear line partnered with body-positive influencer Sarah Nicole Landry of @thebirdspapaya to create a 3-piece swimwear collection featuring an empowering floral print with hidden vulvas. Besides the incredible print designed to get rid of shame surrounding the most life giving force, the vulva, the collection is also available in sizes XS -5XL.

$106
Londre

Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo

Vitamin A and Misha Nonoo's 11-piece, bi-coastal inspired collection is a must for your next getaway! Made with recycled and plant-based materials, the stylish pieces will not only make you feel comfortable and confident on any beach, but you can rest assured your purchase is helping the planet.

$99 Top
Vitamin A
$90 Bottom
Vitamin A

Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka

The celeb-loved swimwear brand recently launched a two-part collection with tennis star Naomi Osaka. With bold yet versatile prints, fabrics and silhouettes, the collection includes everything you need for your next getaway or beach day.

$125 Top
Frankies Bikinis
$85
Frankies Bikinis

Malibu Barbie® × L*Space Kyslee One Piece Swimsuit

We're so obsessed with L*Space's collab with the ultimate summer icon, Malibu Barbie! With a luxe shimmer fabric, front-twist detail and cutout design, what's not to like!

$198
L*Space

Stoney Clover Lane x Minnow

Match with your little one thanks to the Stoney Clover Lane x Minnow collab. We love the feminine gingham print and ruffle details on this chic bikini. Plus, who can turn down an opportunity to match? Definitely not us.

$115 Top
Stoney Clover Lane
$85 Bottom
Stoney Clover Lane

Summersalt x Sara Foster

Sara Foster and Summersalt are delivering some of cutest swimwear styles of the season! Sara's latest capsule collection with the inclusive brand features attention-grabbing electric blue styles that will have you feeling cool, calm and collected on the beach. The first collection, released in April, includes cotton candy sky print pieces for the whole family.

$60 Bottom
Summersalt
$80
Summersalt

Draper James x Lands' End

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and lifestyle brand Lands' End just teamed up for the ultimate summer collaboration that celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes. The empowering collection features Lands' End's beloved swimwear styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style. Plus, a portion of sales will go towards supporting Girls Inc!

$110
Lands' End
$100-$110
Draper James

Camille Kostek x Swimsuits For All

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Camille Kostek partnered with Swimsuits For All to create a size-inclusive swim collection featuring 34 stylish pieces that will have you looking and feeling your best.

$100
$60
Swimsuits For All

Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld

Frankies Bikinis and actress Hailee Steinfeld launched one of the chicest swimwear collabs of the season! Available in sizes in XS-XL, the collection features dreamy, vintage-inspired prints and luxury Italian fabrics.

$90 Top
Frankies Bikinis
$90 Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

Summersalt x The Home Edit

In collaboration with The Home Edit, Summersalt's Rainbow Collection includes 15 sustainably made styles showcasing both brands' love for bold hues and playful prints. From chic beach cover-ups and flattering swimsuit styles to cozy terry sets and must-have activewear, the collection offers pieces that you'll wear on repeat all summer long!

Shop
Summersalt

Up next: Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Photo Shoot.

