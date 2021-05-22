Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Gives Update on "Gorgeous" Baby Girl's Latest Milestones

Dr. Paul Nassif is loving being a #GirlDad.
The Botched surgeon exclusively shared an update on baby Paulina with E! News. Nassif and wife Brittany welcomed their first child together in October 2020. "She's sitting up, she's clapping a little bit, she loves staring at me," Nassif gushed about his only daughter. "I think the next step is going to be crawling."
And yes, co-star and BFF Dr. Terry Dubrow was the one who first joked about the newest mini Nassif being named after her dad! The name fits: Paulina is certainly daddy's princess. "She'll focus on me, she'll sit there and she'll stare at me smiling and when that happens, my heart just goes, 'Oh my god, I can't believe it!'" Nassif beamed. "I'm so blessed to have a gorgeous little healthy baby girl."
Dubrow also sees a unique similarity between the father-daughter duo. "You know what I noticed? She smiles when she passes gas exactly the way Paul does when he passes gas," he joked.
Nassif has three older children—Gavin and twins Christian and Collin—with ex-wife Adrienne Maloof. The father of four is ruling out having another baby for the time being.
"I feel like we're good with baby Paulina," Nassif explained. "[Brittany] is a stepmom to three boys, teenagers, and Paulina. So I feel we're good, I think she's good. But you never know. All I know is she's liking this mother thing and she's very good at it."
Fans can definitely expect to see more of Brittany and Paulina on season seven of Botched. "Absolutely," Nassif teased. "You're going to see my little, beautiful baby girl and my beautiful wife."
Nassif previously shared a sweet 2021 Valentine's Day message for the "two incredibly wonderful and beautiful women" in his life: "To the love of my life, my soulmate, and my Big Spoon, I love you so much and am so thankful for you being by my side every single day," Nassif captioned on Instagram for Brittany, before writing an ode to Paulina. "To my beautiful baby girl, thank you for bringing light into our world during such a tough year. The love I already have for you can't be measured in words."
Girl Dad certainly looks good on Nassif!