We Reunited the Cast of Degrassi—And Drake’s Not Gonna Want to Miss It

Watch : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

Before Aubrey Graham went by his now-legendary middle name, Drake, he was first known to many TV viewers as Jimmy Brooks.

The Canadian rapper famously got his start in the entertainment industry by playing the basketball star on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009. As history goes, he went on to release five studio albums and earn 47 Grammy nominations, of which he won four.

Through it all, his former co-stars have been cheering him on from the sidelines, and now, 12 years after Drake wrapped his time on the revival, Degrassi Community School is back in session!

The cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation has come together once more for a very special reason: to celebrate Drake being named Billboard's Artist of the Year.

Ahead of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, E! News hosted an exclusive reunion for the cast. Shane Kippel (who portrayed Spinner Mason), Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash), Jake Epstein (Craig Manning), Andrea Lewis (Hazel Aden), Christina Schmidt (Terri McGreggor) and Paula Brancati (Jane Vaughn) sent in congratulatory messages for "Aubs," toasting to all of his musical success.