You Won't Want to Miss These Secrets About the Final Season of Friends

We'll bE! there for you heading into the upcoming Friends reunion.
How? Well, in order to further excite you for the upcoming taped reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, we've uncovered some secrets about the beloved sitcom's final season.
As fans of the show well know, Friends signed off after 10 seasons on NBC with a two-part finale, titled "The Last One," on May 6, 2004. And while the sendoff was perfect for longtime fans, as it gave the popular characters heart-warming happy endings, the last season almost didn't feature one of the Friends.
Yep, in 2004's Farewell to Friends special, Aniston admitted that she had considered not returning for season 10. Thankfully, she did, and we got that iconic ending with Ross and Rachel.
It probably helped that the cast had banded together and were making a whopping $1 million per episode by the final season.
Of course, this isn't the only juicy tidbit we have to share. You'll never believe which superstar singer performed at the wrap party. Here's a hint: She likes to "Soak Up the Sun."
Oh, and speaking of the wrap party, the six leads treated guests to a special performance. (More on that below…)
Hopefully, the gang's reunion on May 27 will expose even more interesting details about the show's iconic run. Per the tear-jerking trailer, the cast will reminisce, explore a recreation of the set and reenact iconic scenes.
So, while we wait for the Friends reunion to arrive on HBO Max, we invite you to make yourself nostalgic by seeing all the secrets of the series' final season below!
Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.